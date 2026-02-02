Asian Paints rises as broker flags crude tailwind, easing competition

Asian Paints rose 1.64% to Rs 2397.80 after a domestic brokerage highlighted multiple near-term positives for the company, led by a sharp fall in crude oil prices.

Brent crude, a key raw material for paint makers, was down around 5% on the day, providing relief on input costs.

The brokerage expects Asian Paints to deliver volume growth of about 11% in Q4, aided by improving cost dynamics and a shift toward more rational competitive behaviour in the industry. It noted that a new paint entrant is likely to adopt a more measured strategy following price hikes implemented in January.

The research firm also expects a reversal of the earlier 10% promotional intensity on 4-litre packs. From a valuation perspective, the brokerage said Asian Paints is now trading in a more comfortable zone.