Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs climb to 3-week high

Euro speculative net longs climb to 3-week high

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market added net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 82764 contracts in the data reported through June 03, 2025, its highest level in three weeks. This was a weekly addition of 3290 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound speculative net longs stay flat

India has recorded a sharp fall in extreme poverty says World Bank

Bharti Airtel awards multi-year managed services contract to Ericsson

JSW Steel records 8% YoY growth in consolidated crude steel production in May'25

Aurionpro Solutions edges higher after winning $2.5 million deal from Sri Lanka-based bank

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story