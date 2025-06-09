Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel awards multi-year managed services contract to Ericsson

Bharti Airtel awards multi-year managed services contract to Ericsson

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ericsson has been awarded a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract by Bharti Airtel, further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two companies. This strategic agreement underscores Ericsson's leadership in managed services and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value to Airtel customers.

Under this agreement, Ericsson will enable intent-based operations, powered by its centralized Network Operations Center (NOC), to manage Airtel services across 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing.

This partnership will see Ericsson manage Airtel's pan-India network through its state-of-the-art NOC while scaling FWA and Network Slicing across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Steel records 8% YoY growth in consolidated crude steel production in May'25

Aurionpro Solutions edges higher after winning $2.5 million deal from Sri Lanka-based bank

MCX sizzles after Sebi nod for electricity derivatives

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story