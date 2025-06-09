Bharti Airtel awards multi-year managed services contract to Ericsson

Ericsson has been awarded a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract by Bharti Airtel, further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two companies. This strategic agreement underscores Ericsson's leadership in managed services and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value to Airtel customers.

Under this agreement, Ericsson will enable intent-based operations, powered by its centralized Network Operations Center (NOC), to manage Airtel services across 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing.

This partnership will see Ericsson manage Airtel's pan-India network through its state-of-the-art NOC while scaling FWA and Network Slicing across the country.