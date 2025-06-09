Pound speculative net longs stay flat

Large currency speculative net long positions in the Pound futures market stayed almost flat, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 35215 contracts in the data reported through June 03, 2025. This was a weekly dip of 164 net long contracts.

