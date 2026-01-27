US dollar index net speculators add net short position

Associate Sponsors

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
US dollar index speculators further added net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 6418 contracts in the data reported through January 20, 2026, showing an increase of 2688 net short positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

