Euro speculative net longs stay near 6-month high

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net long positions and stayed close to their highest level since beginning of October 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 59980 contracts in the data reported through April 08, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 8145 net long contracts.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

