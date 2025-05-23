Sun Pharma drops after Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 2,1450 cr

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 3.08% to Rs 1,667 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 19% to Rs 2,149.88 crore, despite of 8.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,815.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 15.6% YoY to Rs 3,254.35 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 3,716.1 crore (including other operating revenues), up 22.4% with resulting EBITDA margin of 28.7%.

India formulations sales were Rs 4,213 crore for Q4FY25, a growth of 13.6% over Q4 last year and accounted for 32.9% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

US formulation sales were $464 million for Q4FY25, lower by 2.5% over Q4 FY24 and accounted for 31.4% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Formulation sales in emerging markets sales were $261 million for Q4FY25, a growth of 6.3% over Q4 last year and accounted for 17.6% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets were $ 200 million for Q4FY25, a growth of 2.0% over Q4 FY24 and accounted for approximately 13.5% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

During the quarter, external sales of API were at Rs 533 crore, up 28.2%. The company said that its API portfolio supports its formulation business and API customers across geographies.

During the quarter, R&D expense stood at Rs 816.6 crore, or 6.4% of sales.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.1% to Rs 10,929.04 crore on 9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 52,041.25 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The pharmaceutical company stated that it has a comprehensive product offering in the US market consisting of approved ANDAs for 542 products while filings for 117 ANDAs await US FDA approval, including 33 tentative approvals. Additionally, the portfolio includes 57 approved NDAs while 13 NDAs await US FDA approval. For the quarter, 9 ANDA were filed and 1 ANDA approval was received.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of the company said, Our businesses delivered a robust performance for the year, driven by improving market share in India and growth in Global Specialty. The near-term pipeline in Global Specialty is promising, with products such as Leqselvi and Unloxcytthe latter through our recently announced checkpoint acquisitionoffering significant improvements in patient care. We look forward to specialty becoming an increasingly important part of our business.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share with a face value of Rs 1 each for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The company has fixed the record date as Monday, 7 July 2025. If the dividend approved by shareholders, it shall be paid on or before Friday, 8 August 2025.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the worlds leading specialty generics company with a presence in specialty, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets.

