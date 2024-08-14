Rampur Fertilizers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.50% to Rs 3.95 croreNet Loss of Rampur Fertilizers reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.50% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.956.22 -36 OPM %-22.28-6.91 -PBDT-0.87-0.34 -156 PBT-1.11-0.54 -106 NP-1.04-0.50 -108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News