Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 46.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:47 AM IST
Sales rise 22.72% to Rs 367.28 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 46.11% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.72% to Rs 367.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 299.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales367.28299.28 23 OPM %14.4613.79 -PBDT55.1139.54 39 PBT44.6029.97 49 NP38.4726.33 46

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

