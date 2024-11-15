Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.57% to Rs 4.39 croreNet profit of Sri KPR Industries declined 38.22% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.57% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.395.67 -23 OPM %61.0564.20 -PBDT2.704.11 -34 PBT1.963.21 -39 NP1.602.59 -38
