Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 75.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 75.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 45.17% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.289.632.6513.500.631.920.491.780.441.82

