Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 5660.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.97% to Rs 14.26 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Developers rose 5660.00% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 58.97% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.268.9718.797.253.320.632.880.052.880.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News