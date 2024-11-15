Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 23.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 135.06 crore

Net profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 23.33% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 135.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.135.06127.594.174.426.395.953.914.032.221.80

