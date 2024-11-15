Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 23.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 135.06 croreNet profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 23.33% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 135.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 127.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales135.06127.59 6 OPM %4.174.42 -PBDT6.395.95 7 PBT3.914.03 -3 NP2.221.80 23
