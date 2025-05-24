Everest Kanto Cylinder standalone net profit declines 35.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 267.19 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 35.53% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 267.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.04% to Rs 53.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 946.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 771.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
