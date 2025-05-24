Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Kanto Cylinder standalone net profit declines 35.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder standalone net profit declines 35.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 267.19 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 35.53% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 267.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.04% to Rs 53.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 946.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 771.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales267.19217.00 23 946.22771.52 23 OPM %8.849.03 -10.6311.77 - PBDT22.6619.56 16 105.3498.02 7 PBT16.5412.98 27 80.7174.46 8 NP5.398.36 -36 53.3053.86 -1

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

