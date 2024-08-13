Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Everlon Financials standalone net profit rises 112.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 212.41% to Rs 4.53 crore

Net profit of Everlon Financials rose 112.90% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 212.41% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.531.45 212 OPM %45.7095.86 -PBDT2.051.41 45 PBT2.031.40 45 NP1.980.93 113

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

