Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 21.74 crore

Net profit of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.7419.84 10 OPM %-23.97-26.51 -PBDT4.09-4.44 LP PBT3.35-5.25 LP NP3.35-5.25 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Voda Idea, RVNL, HDFC Bank in focus amid MSCI Index rejig news

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Five-member expert team to visit landslide-hit areas in Wayanad today

India's biggest shadow bank Bajaj Finance aims to borrow $500 million loan

Oppn defaming country, refugees know India is safe for minorities: Rijiju

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story