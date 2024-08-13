Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 21.74 croreNet profit of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries reported to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.7419.84 10 OPM %-23.97-26.51 -PBDT4.09-4.44 LP PBT3.35-5.25 LP NP3.35-5.25 LP
