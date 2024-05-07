Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 39.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 39.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 16.82 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 39.66% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 392.45% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 67.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.8217.73 -5 67.3863.57 6 OPM %2.972.26 -1.341.02 - PBDT0.490.32 53 0.860.52 65 PBT0.430.29 48 0.650.43 51 NP0.810.58 40 2.610.53 392

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

