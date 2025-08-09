Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 309.52 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 8.83% to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 309.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.309.52264.9113.6414.5553.4149.2344.4641.1233.7631.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News