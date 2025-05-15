Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 86.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 247.84 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 86.06% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 247.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 401.53% to Rs 85.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 978.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 826.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

247.84233.54978.07826.147.905.2312.182.7825.0516.88147.0154.0816.298.90112.9422.6512.416.6785.3117.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News