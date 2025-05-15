Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 86.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 86.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 247.84 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 86.06% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 247.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 401.53% to Rs 85.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.39% to Rs 978.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 826.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales247.84233.54 6 978.07826.14 18 OPM %7.905.23 -12.182.78 - PBDT25.0516.88 48 147.0154.08 172 PBT16.298.90 83 112.9422.65 399 NP12.416.67 86 85.3117.01 402

