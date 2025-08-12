Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 18.55% to Rs 205.32 crore

Net loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 83.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.55% to Rs 205.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 252.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales205.32252.08 -19 OPM %-18.799.85 -PBDT-46.0028.95 PL PBT-70.8323.93 PL NP-83.1418.24 PL

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

