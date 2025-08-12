Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 1.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 632.85 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 1.31% to Rs 79.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 632.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 620.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.632.85620.4017.6618.69136.28135.16107.58111.0279.4080.45

