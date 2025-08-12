Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 28.49% in the June 2025 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 28.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 37.79% to Rs 612.72 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 28.49% to Rs 123.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.79% to Rs 612.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 985.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales612.72985.00 -38 OPM %29.8628.28 -PBDT159.84262.37 -39 PBT144.42232.30 -38 NP123.41172.58 -28

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

