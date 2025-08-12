KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 28.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.79% to Rs 612.72 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 28.49% to Rs 123.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.79% to Rs 612.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 985.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

