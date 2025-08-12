Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 25.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 766.31 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 25.51% to Rs 62.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 766.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 743.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

