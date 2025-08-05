Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 4695.12 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 24.05% to Rs 272.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 4695.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4435.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4695.124435.7111.4710.67533.85459.81384.91316.05272.99220.06

