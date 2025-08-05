Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 4695.12 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 24.05% to Rs 272.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 4695.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4435.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4695.124435.71 6 OPM %11.4710.67 -PBDT533.85459.81 16 PBT384.91316.05 22 NP272.99220.06 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajputana Industries standalone net profit rises 22.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Shera Energy standalone net profit rises 27.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 80.49% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story