Exide Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.65, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Exide Industries Ltd has eased around 0.54% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27007.6, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.07 lakh shares in last one month.