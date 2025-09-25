TVS Motor Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3413.4, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3413.4, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has added around 4.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27007.6, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.41 lakh shares in last one month.