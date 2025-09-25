Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.95, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.18% in last one year as compared to a 4.78% jump in NIFTY and a 1.15% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.95, up 5.58% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 24962.35. The Sensex is at 81470.78, down 0.3%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 40.99% in last one month.