ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1379, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 2.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55121.5, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.49 lakh shares in last one month.