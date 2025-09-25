Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sep 25 2025
IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 69.94, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.94, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 1.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55121.5, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 70.1, down 0.09% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 39.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 25 2025

