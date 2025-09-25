IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 69.94, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.52% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.94, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 1.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55121.5, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.01 lakh shares in last one month.