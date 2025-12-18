Wockhardt Ltd soars 1.04%

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1373, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% drop in NIFTY and a 0.84% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1373, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25889.45. The Sensex is at 84718.27, up 0.19%. Wockhardt Ltd has risen around 3.19% in last one month.