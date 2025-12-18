Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 1.69%

Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 1.69%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 553.1, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 553.1, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25889.45. The Sensex is at 84718.27, up 0.19%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has dropped around 5.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54603.4, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 555.05, up 1.92% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is down 7.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 41.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Power Ltd soars 6.98%

India's 5G subscribers set to spurt to 100 crore by 2026 compared to 36 crore right now

Titagarh Rail Systems secures order worth Rs 273 cr from Indian Railways

Artefact Projects secures NHAI contract worth Rs 7.67 cr

GE Vernova T&D India secures LoA from Power Grid

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story