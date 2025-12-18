Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 1.69%

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 553.1, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 553.1, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25889.45. The Sensex is at 84718.27, up 0.19%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has dropped around 5.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54603.4, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 555.05, up 1.92% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is down 7.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.