Exide Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 419.4, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.52% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 25.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 419.4, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Exide Industries Ltd has lost around 2.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22580, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 418.9, down 1.69% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

