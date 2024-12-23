Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short positions

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly reduced their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 65895 contracts in the data reported through December 17, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 9678 net short contracts.

