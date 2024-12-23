Karnataka Bank appoints Head of Internal Audit and Chief of Internal Vigilance

With effect from 01 March 2025

Karnataka Bank has appointed Jayanagaraja Rao S, General Manager, as the Head of Internal Audit (HIA) and Chief of Internal Vigilance (CIV) of the Bank, at its board meeting held on 21 December 2024.

Jayanagaraja Rao S, the HIA and CIV designate would take charge as HIA and CIV of the Bank on 01 March 2025, after the superannuation of the present incumbent, Nirmal Kumar Kechappa Hegde on 28 February 2025

