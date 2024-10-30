Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.23%

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 472.8, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.12% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.56% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 472.8, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Exide Industries Ltd has dropped around 7.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 12.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23588.6, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

