IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 2.44%, rises for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.25, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 5.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52320.7, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 271.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 418.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

