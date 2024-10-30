WPIL consolidated net profit rises 74.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.01% to Rs 490.89 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 74.43% to Rs 60.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.01% to Rs 490.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales490.89318.74 54 OPM %21.2620.91 -PBDT105.6864.56 64 PBT97.6857.15 71 NP60.2334.53 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News