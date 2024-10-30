WPIL consolidated net profit rises 74.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.01% to Rs 490.89 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 74.43% to Rs 60.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.01% to Rs 490.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 318.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

