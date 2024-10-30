Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 61.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 61.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 53.26 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 61.36% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.2646.61 14 OPM %2.762.85 -PBDT1.451.14 27 PBT0.940.62 52 NP0.710.44 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nazara Tech up 4% as arm acquires UK's growth marketing agency for Rs 52-cr

Canada's Oppn leader Poilievre cancels Diwali event, sparks racism charge

GDP growth, inflation among key triggers that may drive mkts in Samvat 2081

SoftBank-backed Swiggy's Rs 11,000-cr IPO key details revealed; check here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drive Sensex 400 pts down to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story