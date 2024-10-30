Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 61.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 53.26 crore

Net profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 61.36% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 53.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53.2646.612.762.851.451.140.940.620.710.44

