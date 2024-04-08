Exide Industries Ltd soars 14.99%, up for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 370.1, up 14.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.97% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% gain in NIFTY and a 74.95% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 370.1, up 14.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22676. The Sensex is at 74771.35, up 0.7%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 14.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21600.9, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 381.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

