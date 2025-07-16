Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 1.65%

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 4.2% over last one month compared to 4.31% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.9% rise in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd fell 1.65% today to trade at Rs 1226.05. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.24% to quote at 36751.23. The index is down 4.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd decreased 0.76% and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd lost 0.69% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 8.06 % over last one year compared to the 2.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.