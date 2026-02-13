Associate Sponsors

Explicit Finance standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
Sales decline 27.64% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Explicit Finance rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.64% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.891.23 -28 OPM %16.856.50 -PBDT0.150.08 88 PBT0.150.08 88 NP0.150.08 88

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

