Explicit Finance standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.64% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Explicit Finance rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.64% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

