RBI grants approval to ICICI AMC for acquisition of upto 9.95% stake in Karur Vysya Bank

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
Karur Vysya Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated 10 February 2026, has accorded its approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI AMC), along with group entities of ICICI Bank, for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.95% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of Karur Vysya Bank. The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by ICICI AMC to RBI.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

