Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 114.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 30.62% to Rs 5383.95 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India rose 114.83% to Rs 1820.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 847.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 30.62% to Rs 5383.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4121.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.76% to Rs 3243.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2518.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 22.97% to Rs 18325.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14902.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income5383.954121.73 31 18325.5014902.39 23 OPM %111.3094.80 -100.3794.88 - PBDT2396.751118.89 114 4297.263336.54 29 PBT2396.751118.89 114 4297.263336.54 29 NP1820.91847.60 115 3243.152518.67 29

First Published: May 10 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

