Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 114.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India rose 114.83% to Rs 1820.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 847.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 30.62% to Rs 5383.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4121.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.76% to Rs 3243.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2518.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 22.97% to Rs 18325.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14902.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

