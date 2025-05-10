Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 34.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.35% to Rs 204.59 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 34.15% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 204.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.87% to Rs 21.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.10% to Rs 710.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 518.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

204.59158.17710.55518.267.398.427.367.7113.2110.8944.6428.788.756.4626.6210.717.155.3321.638.98

