Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 111.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 111.23% to Rs 583.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 276.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 2824.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2983.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2824.002983.0092.1774.321209.001160.00375.00539.00583.00276.00

