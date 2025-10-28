MCX update on delayed commencement of trading

Due to a technical issue at the Exchange, the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, was delayed. Operations were shifted to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site, and trading started at 1.25pm.

All trading systems are now functioning normally.

The Exchange said,"An investigation into the issue has been initiated on priority. We are committed to identifying the cause and implementing necessary corrective measures. Updates on our findings and actions taken will be shared in due course.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to market participants and appreciate their patience and understanding."

