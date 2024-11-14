Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 162.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 905.56% to Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 905.56% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.620.368.0130.560.290.110.290.110.210.08

