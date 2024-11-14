Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 7.04 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries declined 69.23% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.046.403.1310.160.360.610.170.410.120.39

