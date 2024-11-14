Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 7.04 crore

Net profit of Vivid Global Industries declined 69.23% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.046.40 10 OPM %3.1310.16 -PBDT0.360.61 -41 PBT0.170.41 -59 NP0.120.39 -69

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

