Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 7.04 croreNet profit of Vivid Global Industries declined 69.23% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.046.40 10 OPM %3.1310.16 -PBDT0.360.61 -41 PBT0.170.41 -59 NP0.120.39 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News