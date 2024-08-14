Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2024 quarter

FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit rises 142.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.99% to Rs 9.18 crore

Net profit of FCS Software Solutions rose 142.86% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.188.58 7 OPM %18.4120.16 -PBDT2.311.82 27 PBT1.680.80 110 NP1.360.56 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League to have different look this year. Here's what's changed

Like Dravid, I want coach juniors before gradual progression: PR Sreejesh

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Fund at heart of Hindenburg charges not domiciled in Mauritius, says FSC

UAW accuses Trump, Musk of intimidating workers in labour complaints

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story