Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit declines 99.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Motor & General Finance declined 99.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.03% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 6.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

